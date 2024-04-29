MP will be guest as new networking event launched in Oswestry

The Oswestry Women in Business event is being organised by Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors and will take place on Friday, May 10, at the Townhouse in Willow Street, starting at 1.30pm.

Rachel Tomley, of the family law team based at Lanyon Bowdler’s Oswestry office, said the new networking event, which is open to all, was aimed at bringing people together, with the valuable addition of an inspirational guest to speak to the group.

Rachel Twomley

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Helen Morgan MP to the inaugural Oswestry Women in Business event.

“Helen has served as the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire since 2021, and will give us an overview of her job as well as answering questions from the audience.

“We are keen to develop this new networking event as an opportunity to meet fellow professionals in a welcoming space.

“Growing up in Oswestry, it has always been important to me that everyone in the community has the opportunity to enhance their networks and build rapport with each other. I’m delighted to help create this opportunity.

“We have chosen to hold the event at 1.30pm in the hope of attracting people who cannot always make it to other networking meetings which are traditionally held early in the morning or in the evening."

To book a free place, search for Oswestry Women in Business on Eventbrite or email info@lblaw.co.uk.