Call centre software provider TCN scoops new UK client after winning tender

TCN was selected by Glasgow-based EP Financial Solutions, a subsidiary of Canadian financial solutions provider, Everyday People Financial Corp, after impressing in demonstrations and with the level of client support on offer.

Among the reasons EP Financial Solutions said they chose TCN was the speed it could offer in terms of implementation with TCN being able to deliver a fully implemented solution within the aggressive timeframe demanded.

Spencer Taylor, Head of Operations and Sales UK & Eire at TCN, said: “We have around 2000 clients worldwide and being a global company, we have support teams in every time zone, so we can provide support, 24/7. We can allocate multiple resources from our worldwide offices to the set-up for a new client, which means we can implement over extended hours when we need to.

“The UK team were supported on-site in Glasgow by members of the US and Romanian teams who flew in to help successfully implement the platform ahead of schedule.”

EP Financial Solutions is a leading supplier of outsourced Credit Management Services across the UK.

It manages millions of accounts on behalf of its clients and after seeing the demos and presentations, ultimately chose to replace its current call centre software provider with TCN for its circa 130 call handlers.

Debbie Nolan, Managing Director at EP Financial Solutions said it was looking to future-proof our business and we wanted to move to a voice platform that was more flexible and nimble to help keep pace with our dynamic environment. It invited four companies to tender and narrowed it to two.

“We wanted the project to move quickly and wanted the platform to be fully implemented within a six-week period. We also wanted a solution for a unique set-up for remote agents for one of our major clients,” she said.

“During covid our client needed a quick solution to an issue and within the new platform they needed it replicated. TCN managed to get all the configuration completed, tested and signed off two weeks ahead of schedule.

“So far, TCN has exceeded our expectations and has certainly lived up to their claims of excellent service and support,” she added.