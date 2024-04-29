Business' fundraising support for brain tumour sufferer's marathon mission

Howden Insurance, in High Street, held a cake sale to raise money for Jack Faint, whose father works for the firm, to support his challenge of running 17 marathons in 15 days.

Jack was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer five years ago at the age of 25, and has gone on to tackle a number of different challenges to push the limits of his body and mind.

Chris Beane, branch manager at Howden in Shrewsbury, said everyone was in awe of Jack’s bravery and determination.

He said: “We wanted to do something to help Jack’s challenge and raise money for two charities which are close to his heart – the Brain Tumour Charity and the Ladles of Love Foundation Trust, which supports vulnerable children and families in South Africa, where Jack is running his 17 marathons.

“We raised £180 during the cake sale on Saturday, which is being tripled by Howden match-funding to make a total of £540.

“We would like to give a massive thank you to Cafe Mondi on Wyle Cop who supplied a tasty selection of cookies, custard tarts and banana bread, and also to Howden team member Ethan Jones who not only planned and executed the sale amazingly, but donated all of his salary that he earned that day to the cause.

“Lots of our clients who came in during the day were really taken with Jack’s story and were happy to donate to the cause, so we would like to say a big thank you to them too.”

People can support Jack Faint’s fundraising at https://www.gofundme.com/f/hit-the-road-jack-17-marathons-in-15-days-across