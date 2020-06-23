PCC says lockdown support must carry on

Over the past four months there have been a number of volunteer groups, either created or boosted, working at the heart of communities to offer help and support to neighbours and those most vulnerable.

The commissioners office set up a community fund to enable valuable equipment and kit to be bought.

As the lockdown measures ease, and volunteers begin to return to their normal routines, the team is keen to see the community spirit continue by maintaing the support network those people may have become used to.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “The way our communities have pulled together during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure those most vulnerable and at risk are fully supported has been amazing to see.

"However, it shouldn’t stop there as many of us return to the routines we had before.

“As commissioner, I want to see people continue the conversations within their community and look out for signs that people might need extra support.

"Across West Mercia there will be support services still in place. It is so important that people know they are there and how to access, and I want to hear from more local groups and organisations around how we can work together.

"It is key that we take the lessons we have learnt during these challenging times and ensure all the good we have done isn’t lost.”

Groups and organisations wanting to get in touch are encouraged to email opcc@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.