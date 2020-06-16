Shropshire care home and Coronavirus death toll rises to 311

It comes as another coronavirus death was also confirmed at the county's major hospital trust, taking the total to have died at Shropshire health trusts since the outbreak began to 181, bringing the combined total to to 311.

The latest death was confirmed at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) by NHS England/

It means that 161 patients have died and tested positive for Covid-19 at SaTH, 14 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Meanwhile, figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the 130 care home residents died between April 10, when the data was first published, and June 12, the most up to date information.

The number has risen from 88 to 91 in the Shropshire Council area in the past week, while in Telford & Wrekin it remains 42.

Meanwhile, ONS Data shows at least 86 people have died with the virus in Powys when suspected cases are included. Public Health Wales has only reported 14 deaths in Powys. In Wales care home and hospital figures are merged.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

The news comes as NHS England said on Tuesday that a further 79 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,061.

It said patients were aged between 35 and 98. Eight patients, aged between 35 and 92, had no known underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

Across the UK a further 233 hospital deaths have been recorded, bringing the official total to have died to 41,969.

Today the Government revealed it has stockpiled 200,000 courses of a steroid that is the first drug shown to save the lives of some people with coronavirus.

Advertising

The NHS will make dexamethasone available as treatment for patients on ventilators and oxygen from Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has won his battle to force the Government to provide free school meals during the summer.

In a U-turn, Downing Street announced a £120 million fund which will benefit some 1.3 million children in England over the six-week summer period.

But parents in one area of Telford are cutting through chains to let their children into sealed-off playgrounds, parish councillors have heard.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council clerk Katrina Baker told members staff were “fighting on a daily basis” to keep the site, off Boulton Grange, Randlay, closed to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.