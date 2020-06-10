Ludlow hospital league of friends cancels fundraising event

The League of Friends of Ludlow Hospital, which helps to raise money and organise fundraisers for the hospital, is looking for a new treasurer to help with book-keeping.

A statement from the friends said: "Since the tragic loss of our excellent treasurer, Linda Binns, we have been anxious to appoint a successor to manage our book-keeping in conjunction with a local accountancy practice.

"The role is primarily that of book-keeper using an appropriate computer based programme. Anyone interested in considering this home-based task, for which training and equipment will be provided, should first contact Peter Corfield on 01584 318468."

The group has also had to postpone a popular bed-pushing event that raises funds for the hospital. It was originally scheduled to take place on July 4 in Ludlow, but due to social distancing they cannot go ahead. It is hoped they may stage the event next year.

Also, proposals for purchasing new chairs for the day room on Dinham Ward at the hospital, as well as plans to create overnight accommodation for patients' relatives, will be considered when the role of the hospital returns to normal.