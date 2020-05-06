Shrewsbury family flies flag in treetops to celebrate NHS

It was raised by Kevin Davies and friend Scott Harris, who climbed an estimated 120ft to affix it at a property, in Berwick Avenue, in Coton Hill.

Flying the flag was the brainchild of Mr Davies' cousin Nicola Millar who says the it can be seen from the town centre.

Mr Davies, a mechanical engineer, and Mr Harris, a painter and decorator, both 40, used specialist equipment to scale the tree safely.

Mrs Millar says: "I contacted my cousin Kevin after I purchased the flag as I knew years ago he had put up an England flag up for the football World Cup. He didn't need any persuading bless him.

The flag Treetop view Kevin Davies and Scott Harris

"So I left the flag on my auntie's door step. Then Kevin and his friend met in my auntie's garden, practising social distancing all the time They used safety equipment, so they could remain safe at all times.

"I heard that when Scott got back to the ground he was a little shaky and I was told not to ask them to take it back down. I have promised them it can stay up forever as we will always be thankful to our NHS.

"I live at the top of Coton Hill and some weeks ago I put bunting up and a 'thank you NHS and key workers' sign. I said to my husband it be would good if we could get a flag so all residents could see it. I searched the internet until I found a sales website whereby all the money went to NHS causes."

"The flag looks fabulous and all the residents are talking about it. It's made a lot of people smile.

"Everyone has come together in Coton Hill and moral is up since everyone has been out putting bunting up, they were all talking to each other over the fences and hedges."