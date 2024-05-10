Shropshire Farming Talk: ‘Brit-click’ gains momentum

This calls on retailers to back our farmers by adding ‘Buy British’ filters online.

The NFU has championed ‘Brit-click’ since 2016 and recent campaigning saw 31,000 shoppers sign an open letter and 500 people email MPs.

MP and campaign advocate Dr Luke Evans gathered the backing of 121 MPs to write to supermarket chiefs.

This led to Waitrose, the Co-op, Ocado and Sainsbury’s being the first to change their websites to help shoppers find British produce when buying food online.

Morrisons and Aldi followed suit in December and January.

Independent research shows people want to buy more British produce and that’s why we have been championing this important issue.

Ahead of a General Election political parties have a crucial role to play too.

Quite rightly they will be focusing on the cost-of-living crisis as families struggle with food bills but supporting homegrown food production must be part of the solution.

We need a food security plan that backs our farms and it will help reduce food miles too.

Go to www.nfuonline.com/brit-click on the web to add your campaign support.

Jane Bassett, farmer and NFU Midlands regional board chair