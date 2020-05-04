Unlikely double act captured by photographer - in his Telford garden

Steve, 59, is a keen photographer, who spends as much time as possible out and about with his camera.

With opportunities for photographic outings effectively cancelled, he has instead focused on his own garden, with incredible results.

After putting peanuts out, a fox and a badger turned up, within feet of each other, 'sizing each other up like boxers' before the fox thought better and scarpered.

Steve said: "They were like two boxers skirting around each other, keeping their distance but having a crafty look over each other."

More of Steve's pictures:

The fox surveying the scene. Picture: Steve Dawes. The badger takes centre stage. Pitcure: Steve Dawes The image of the badger and the fox captured by Steve Dawes in his garden

He added: "I've lived here a long time and I have seen foxes and badgers out at night when I have been walking, or on the CCTV cameras at home, so I knew they were about."

Steve explained that he had been stunned when the badger also turned up.

Advertising

He said: "During lockdown I have been just taking pictures of bugs, insects, butterflies and birds in the garden so I thought I would put a few peanuts out and see if I could attract the fox.

"I sat there, and sat there, and sat there and then he turned up and low and behold a minute later round the corner came this badger, I could not believe what I was seeing.

"They were there five minutes or so, before the fox gave up and the badger finished them off.

"It was quite a nice event for lockdown!"

Covid-19 coverage: