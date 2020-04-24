Ten-year-old Shrewsbury DJ Livi playing for the NHS

Olivia Harris, 10, from Shrewsbury, who now goes by the stage name of DJ Livi, will perform her set at 4pm on Sunday and is encouraging everyone who tunes in to watch her on ‘Facebook Live’ to donate funds to SaTH Charity.

SaTH Charity is a registered charity at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Olivia already has close to 500 followers on Facebook – people can find her by searching for DJ Livi – and is hoping to raise hundreds of pounds by performing a set of some of her all-time favourite tunes.

She will even be joined ‘virtually’ for a short period by Shrewsbury-based celebrity MC LiveLee, who is coming out of retirement having previously performed all over the world.

Olivia said: “I love music and have really enjoyed teaching myself the art of a DJ during this lockdown period. To have the chance to perform live in aid of the NHS is just awesome. To be joined by MC Livelee, who is well known on the rave circuits and was the MC for DJ Vibes, is just a dream come true and so exciting.

“It is great to have so many people following my Facebook page but what’s really important to me is that we raise as much money as possible for our local hospitals. My cousin, Arleana Hodnett, is a Staff Nurse in the A&E Department at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and my aunty, Lucy Harris, is a GP Sister. I know what an incredible job they and their colleagues do every single day.”

Olivia Harris who is playing the set to raise money for the NHS

Olivia said has also been overwhelmed by the support shown to her from within the local community, with Shrewsbury-based firm Deco Stitch making her a T-shirt to wear during her set, a graphic design company offering to produce her a professional logo as well as known local DJs and artists contacting her with support.

Olivia’s parents Lucy and Adam added: “We are really proud of Olivia, she has such a huge heart and wants to make a difference to support this fantastic cause.”

To follow DJ Livi and watch the performance at 4pm this Sunday visit facebook.com/DJ-Livi-112111827137361

To donate got to Just Giving and search 'Raising money for our wonderful NHS' to find the page about Olivia's efforts