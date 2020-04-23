Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard calls for Government to support mental health charities

He said charities such as Samaritans and Mind were doing hugely important work during this difficult time, and needed extra support.

"With social isolation known to be a contributing factor in some mental health conditions, it is vital that Samaritans and Mind are given Government financial support during the extended lockdown," he said.

"It will save lives and help mitigate another health crisis."

Mr Pritchard said the lockdown was making it difficult for many charities to raise funds, and added that it was right that the Government should step in to help.

"The Samaritans and Mind do a fantastic job all year round in helping those with mental health challenges," he said.

"As charitable income is adversely impacted by Covid-19, it is vital that individuals and the Government offer both charities the financial support they need, especially as calls to both charities are increasing as people feel the pressures of lockdown, financial pressures and possible redundancy."

Katie Donegan, of Shropshire Mind, said the charity had been receiving calls from many people who had never called before as the effects of lockdown took their toll.

"The phones haven't stopped ringing, we are just on the phone all the time," she said.

"It's the isolation in the main. People are feeling quite restricted in their daily lives.

"The people who seem to be finding it most difficult are the ones who have never called us before. This is quite new to them, these are the people who would otherwise be at work full time, they might have a busy social life and suddenly that has stopped."

Richard Dunhill, of the Samaritans in Shropshire, said there had been a noticeable rise in the number of calls since the beginning of the outbreak.

"There are certainly some callers who are distressed by the coronavirus situation itself – worries about contracting the virus, coping with the isolation and the restrictions of lockdown, family pressures, fears about losing their jobs, worries about money and particularly about the uncertainty surrounding it all," he said

"However, most callers mentioning coronavirus seem to be doing so because it is adding to an existing situation, for instance, a pre-existing physical and/or mental health condition, relationship and family problems, bereavement, money and debt, violence and abuse.

"For these callers, the coronavirus is putting huge pressure on people already managing extremely difficult situations."