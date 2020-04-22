Albrighton and Cosford community first responders providing a vital lifeline

Upon learning that the local pharmacy in Albrighton had lost the ability to deliver prescriptions because their driver was self-isolating, the Albrighton and Cosford CFR’s offered to provide a vital service to the public by delivering medications.

Initially they agreed to help three days a week but, after the first day, the team quickly doubled that service to six days a week without hesitation.

They are now into week five and have delivered well over 1,000 prescriptions to around 600 homes in their local area; always adhering to social distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Not only are the responders providing members of the public with medication and essentials when they cannot – they’ve quickly realised they are the only contact some people have during these difficult times.

So, when they can, they stop to have a chat with these members of the community from the driveway before moving on.

Mahboob Ahmed, from T.A Rhodes Chemist, said: “Without these guys we don’t know what we would have done, they have provided us with a vital lifeline to get the prescriptions to people who cannot or have no way of collecting them.

"On top of this they are continuing to book on and respond when tasked by West Midlands Ambulance Service.”

Nick Henry, assistant chief ambulance officer in charge of community response, said: “Community first responders are a hugely important resource for the trust, playing a key role in responding to members of the public in their hour of need.

"The selflessness of our CFR’s never ceases to amaze me, and this is no exception.

"I’m sure their efforts are extremely appreciated by those vulnerable members of the community during these difficult times.”