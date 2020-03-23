Council cancels cabinet meeting after government's social distancing guidance

In a statement to all councillors the authority said the decision has been taken after the government's statements on the importance of following social distancing measures.

Last week the council said it was cancelling all face-to face meetings apart from those dealing with essential business, with Wednesday's cabinet meeting planned to go ahead.

In a statement released today the authority outlined the new position and said it would review the move, and would continue testing remote technology.

It said: "Please note that cabinet has decided to postpone its upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 25 at 11am.

"The decision has been made following the government’s latest announcements regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) and the need to support important social distancing measures.

"The situation will be reviewed in two weeks’ time and testing of remote technology is ongoing so that this can be employed if necessary and legal for decision making."

Council workers are still currently working at the authority's premises.

A council statement on the situation issued last week, which still stands, said: "We are asking people to work in their usual way, from council buildings and their usual places of work.

"We ask that everyone takes responsibility for their own health and well-being, so any staff showing symptoms, who are pregnant, or have an underlying health condition, are asked to follow government guidance and work from home, where possible."