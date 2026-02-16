Plans for health and social care integration in Powys receive £7.1m boost

The decision by the county's Regional Partnership Board will see money directed towards key aims of the Health and Care Strategy, focused on children and young people, prevention and early help, helping people return home from hospital/out-of-county placements, integrated, whole system working and short-term cost avoidance and system enablers (e.g. workforce)

This investment represents the final year of guaranteed support from Welsh Government’s Regional Integration Fund and, as well as investment in testing new and innovative ways of working, it will help successful projects move towards mainstream funding where appropriate.

In a joint statement Dr Carl Cooper, Interim Chair, and Co-Vice Chairs, Councillor Pete Roberts and Clair Swales of Powys Regional Partnership Board said: “The 2026-27 Delivery and Resource Plan establishes a set of priorities and initiatives to further strengthen integrated health and social care in the county.

“It will see us continue our shift towards prevention, supporting people’s independence and flexible delivery, while planning for the future of programmes beyond the current funding commitment.

“It also emphasises the importance of partnership working and continuous improvement of all health and social care as we look to deliver cost effective services, across a dispersed rural population.”

These plans build on the successes of the past four years when schemes supported by funding have delivered real changes in the community, including emotional health and wellbeing support to 3,600 children, welfare checks, help after falls, and support with daily tasks in the home to elderly people on more than 14,000 occasions (2024-25) and advice on careers in health and social care given to 5,500 learners

In addition, responses by the Home Support services in East Radnor and Builth and Llanwrtyd Wells to emergency call outs last year (2024-25), eliminated the need for ambulances to attend the home of an elderly Powys resident on almost 280 occasions.

The Powys Regional Partnership Board brings together a range of health and social care representatives, including the county council, health board, voluntary sector and other key people, including members representing the interests of citizens and unpaid carers.

Its aim is to ensure partners work better together to improve health and wellbeing in Powys.

Its Interim Chair, Dr Carl Cooper, is the Chair of Powys Teaching Health Board. Vice Chair, Councillor Pete Roberts is Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys and Vice Chair, Clair Swales is Chief Executive Officer of Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO).

The £7.1 million Regional Integration Fund allocation for 2026-27 will be distributed across these programmes:

· Start Well: £1.35 million

· Live Well: £1.08 million (+ Mental Health £53,000)

· Age Well: £2.36 million

· Workforce Futures: £499,000

· North Powys Wellbeing: £716,000

· Transforming in Partnership: £1.04 million

To receive a copy of the Powys Regional Partnership Board Delivery and Resource Plan 2026-27, email: prpb@powys.gov.uk stating your language preference (English or Welsh).