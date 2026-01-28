Nipah virus: the symptoms to look out for after outbreak of deadly bat-borne disease

The serious infectious disease can spread from animals to humans, but person to person infection is also possible. Two cases were confirmed in health workers on January 13 in Kolkata, West Bengal State.

Over 100 people who came into contact with them have been quarantined as a precaution, as authorities try to prevent any further cases.

Airports in Thailand, Nepal and Taiwan have stepped up health screening similar to what occurred during the Covid pandemic, for travellers coming from West Bengal.

Concern is growing following the outbreak as the Nipah virus has a high mortality rate, and there is no proven scientific treatment or vaccine available.

A health worker wearing protective gear disposes of biohazard waste from a Nipah virus isolation centre. | AFP via Getty Images

What is the Nipah virus?

Nipah virus is a serious infectious disease that can be spread from animals to humans. It was first documented in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia and Singapore.

It is most commonly found in fruit bats, although there is evidence it can infect other animals, including pigs, dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.

Human infections can be caught through close contact with an infected animal or eating fruit or fruit products that are contaminated with their waste. Infections spreading from person to person have occurred in Bangladesh through close contact with an infected person or their body fluids.

What are the symptoms?

It can take between four and 21 days for the symptoms of the Nipah virus to materialise. They usually appear as a sudden flu-like illness or fever, which can lead to serious complications like pneumonia, encephalitis or meningitis.

Nipah virus has a high mortality rate, with an estimated 45 to 75% of people who catch the disease dying. Whilst those who survive often experience lasting neurological issues, such as persistent seizures and personality changes.

Where is the Nipah virus found?

Nipah virus outbreaks in humans have only been detected in rural locations of South and South-East Asia. Countries that have had previous infections include Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and India. There have been no cases of the Nipah virus reported in the UK.

You can find out more about what the Nipah virus is at the World Health Organisation.