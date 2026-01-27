This is the main tweak to Licensing Act 2003 that Powys County Councillors agreed at an “extraordinary” meeting on Monday, January 26.

Chief Officer for Place, Matt Perry explained that the Licensing Act 2003 Policy was published in January 2021 and that the council is to update the policy by the end of this month.

“Full council approval is now required to adopt the revised policy,” said Mr Perry.

The Licensing committee had met in November 2025 to approve the revised policy, which was then put out for a six-week consultation period up to January 16.

During that time the council received one representation from Alcohol Change UK who made recommendations with regards to online sales of alcohol.

This has been added into the policy following approval from the Licensing committee.

Licensing committee Chairwoman Cllr Beverley Baynham (Powys Independents – Presteigne) said: “We have reviewed this document – not once but twice – and are very happy with the amendments. I would like to propose the council accept the recommendation.”

Cabinet member for Legal and Regulatory Services, Cllr Richard Church said: “I would be happy to second the proposal. The Licensing committee have done a thorough job in reviewing the policy.

“The comments we have from Alcohol Concern in relation to alcohol being delivered to people’s homes is a sensible amendment to the policy.

“Because there are real concerns about alcohol being delivered to homes and consumption at home and how that might impact on children.

“So, I welcome their representation and the response of the licensing committee.”

Council then went to a vote which saw all 45 councillors in the meeting unanimously vote for the changes.

After the vote, Cllr Jeremy Pugh brought up the consultation response from Alcohol Concern and questioned their data.

Cllr Pugh (Powys Independent – Builth) said: “There’s some very serious things pointed out in here. It says that 30 per cent of users of alcohol delivery services order while drunk.

“Where do they get their statistics from?

“Because that it one hell of a statement to make.

“I’m not against the policy as you’ve seen I voted for it – but I question this report .

“There should be something to justify making statements like this.”

Council Chairman, Cllr William Powell (Liberal Democrat – Talgarth) said this would be “best resolved” if Cllr Pugh discusses his issues with Licensing officers.

Cllr Pugh agreed to this.

Also at the meeting councillors confirmed the appointment of Ceri Ellis-Jones to as an Independent Lay member for the council’s Standards committee.