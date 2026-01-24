Shropshire hospital trust says it will ‘act on any actions recommended’ after concerns following death of Whitchurch pensioner

Retired teacher Margaret Elizabeth Grimsley, aged 76, died at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on January 22, 2025 after being admitted on December 16, 2024.

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: SaTH

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery concluded an inquest on Tipton (West Midlands)-born Mrs Grimsley on January 6, 2026.

Mr Ellery found that Mrs Grimsley’s death more than a year after she was first admitted following a fall at her home had been through natural causes. She had comorbidities and was seriously ill.

The medical cause of her death had been due to frailty and chronic lung disease contributed to by heart failure.

But during his investigations Mr Ellery said the evidence he heard gave him concerns.

The coroner issued a prevention of future deaths report to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) on January 15, 2026, giving the trust until March 12 this year to respond.

“During the course of the inquest the evidence revealed matters giving rise to concern,” Mr Ellery wrote.

“In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur unless action is taken.”

Mr Ellery found that there had been an “apparent absence” of an upper alarm setting on a bedside oxygen meter.

The coroner heard that an alarm had been set to respond if oxygen levels were too low, but not an upper alarm.

A nurse or healthcare assistant had been required to make manual observations “as and when” they were carrying out their checks.

Mr Ellery’s report read: “The risk is that over-oxygenation could take place without medical attention being sought.”

He added that the evidence provided by a consultant respiratory physician “did not reflect the response from SaTH in a letter to the deceased daughter.”

In a response to the LDRS, SaTH offered its “deepest condolences” to the family of Mrs Grimsley.

Dr John Jones, SaTH’s medical director, said: “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mrs Grimsley.

“We are committed to providing the best possible care and will be examining the report.

“Our trust will act on any actions recommended by the coroner.”

Coroner Mr Ellery has called on the trust to make a response to him that must contain details of action taken or proposed to be taken, setting out the timetable for action.

“Otherwise you must explain why no action is proposed.”