'I've not felt this much hope in a very long time': Shropshire mum's update after baby Ollie's US heart op

Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen, near Oswestry, flew to the US with her son Ollie earlier this month.

Ollie suffers from a rare heart condition and needed surgery not available in the UK.

An astonishing fundraising campaign saw supporters of 'Ollie's Army' donating an incredible £1.5m to allow the youngster to fly to Stanford Children's Hospital for the operation.

Earlier this week Jasmin, who has been keeping her army of online followers up to date on Ollie's progress, confirmed his surgery had been a success.

Now she has given a fresh update, saying Ollie is "absolutely smashing it" post-op.

Jasmin Roberts with her son Ollie

She said: "So the surgery has gone really, really well, like I posted about, but also post-op there has been no complications at all, everything has gone so, so smoothly, so much better than I ever could have hoped for.

"Right now Ollie has just had his chest closed because he came back with it open after surgery, which is very normal, it is very common. And they have just told me that has all gone perfectly as well.

"I'll be able to go and see him soon, you know, once they finish up, but I am just, I'm just, I'm feeling so many different emotions right now. I think the main one to be honest is hope.

"Like I have not felt this much hope in a very, very long time. I can't believe this is my life and I am so, so proud of my little boy.

"I mean it is really hard because obviously he is sedated. He's never had surgery before so this is all very, very new to me.

"He is absolutely smashing it and I can't wait for him to wake up and be on the mend and back to his little self.

"His colour has already started to improve. Obviously he was very blue very cyanosed beforehand. He's still slightly blue but it is miles different."

Jasmin also spoke of her gratitude to the people who made the operation possible - and of meeting supporters in the US who have followed Ollie's journey online.

She said: "And I just cannot thank you guys enough, you guy are absolutely amazing for what you've done for me and my family

"And also I just met, and I am not gonna like name any names, but I have just met the most sweetest couple who have been following our story and they gave me my first hug since I have been here in the US and it is making me feel very emotional.

"I am just so, so grateful, I just cannot believe that this is happening. Thank you guys, thank you."