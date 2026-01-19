Chickenpox is a common childhood illness that is usually mild, but it can cause serious complications for some children, including skin infections, pneumonia and, in rare cases, hospitalisation.

NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin said the new programme aims to reduce the number of children who become seriously unwell, while also helping to protect vulnerable people who may be at greater risk of infection.

The chickenpox protection will be given in an MMRV vaccine, which also protects against measles, mumps and rubella, giving protection against four diseases in one.

Rachel Robinson, Director of Public Health, for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Chickenpox is often thought of as a mild childhood illness, but it can be serious for some children and families. Introducing a routine vaccination will help protect children from avoidable illness and complications.

“Parents and carers will receive information from their GP practice about when their child is eligible and how to book an appointment. We encourage families to take up the offer when invited.”

The vaccination, which also has a Porcine gelatine-free alternative, is given in two doses.

The first comes at 12 months, alongside other routine vaccinations (and replaces the MMR vaccine).

The second dose is given at 18 months for children born on or before July 31, 2024, earlier than the previous vaccination schedule for the second MMR dose.

Children who were born between January 1, 2020, and August 31, 2022, will be offered a single dose of MMRV from November 2026 as part of a catch-up.

NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin said: "For children over the age of six years, it is likely they have already had chickenpox and remain eligible for their MMR vaccine.

"These changes are taking place in line with clinical advice on the best way to protect children and babies from infectious diseases.

"Eligible children will be invited to receive the vaccination through their GP practice, alongside other routine childhood vaccinations."

For more information visit https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/your-health/where-to-get-advice-and-help/vaccinations/.