Former patient who spent 10 months in Shropshire hospitals gives NHS trust his honest feedback - warts and all

Former patient Nick Taylor told leaders at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) that he would like to see more support for staff after witnessing the “abuse” they receive from some patients.

Mr Taylor, from Newport, was admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in July 2024 after a keyhole surgery operation at a private hospital to remove his gall bladder left him with a perforated bowel.

His time at SaTH included a number of operations and more than 50 days in critical care. He told Thursday’s board meeting that he had to “learn to walk again”.

“It was a nightmare period that I would rather forget,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Taylor recently opened new wards at the hospital where he also took the opportunity to catch up with staff who cared for him.

Former patient Nick Taylor opening the new wards. Photo: Tim Thursfield

He returned again to the board meeting to be the focus of a “patient story” which the trust uses to gain a better understanding of what is important to people.

The trust says stories from people who have used hospital services allow it to use the patient voice as a way to learn and improve.

Mr Taylor mentioned the “kindness, dedication and professionalism” shown to him and his family by staff.

But he added: “You don’t always get the best of patients – you do get some less than desirable ones.”

He spoke of some being “very loud” and “very abusive” to doctors and nurses who have to “put up with such incidents”.

He added: “I just can’t understand why some of these patients choose to bite the hand that feeds them.”

Mr Taylor said he thinks it is important for the trust to support staff who “cannot respond”.

He told the meeting that he was “eternally grateful for everything you have done”.

Group chief executive Jo Williams said the board would think about how they could do more to support staff.

She said: “We are a 24-hour service and we smile and do our best to receive and support everyone who comes through the hospital door.

“We will continue to think about how we support our staff.”

She added that staff have to “take that home with them as well” and the trust is also considering that aspect.