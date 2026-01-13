Hundreds sign up for Hope House's fundraising Llangollen Canal walk

The 10-mile trek takes place on Sunday, March 22, where walkers will start at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen, before heading over the world-famous and majestic Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, which provides breath-taking views of the valley.

From there walkers follow the canal all the way to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments before heading back, where all participants will receive their special 2026 medals.

Last year the event, which is now in its 16th year, raised around £30,000.

Hope House's Llangollen Canal Walk returns in March.

Hope House Children’ Hospices fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer said: “This wonderful event is guaranteed to put a smile on your face and a spring in your step next March. Bring along friends, family, colleagues and those four-legged friends and embrace the great outdoors.

“The canal walk is extremely popular and well-supported and has always been a sell out, so make sure you sign up and get your tickets via the Hope House website to avoid disappointment.”

The 2026 event is being sponsored by DMR Plumbing & Heating.

Rosie-Jane Quayle, Office Manager at DMR Plumbing & Heating said: “Supporting a charity such as Hope House Children’s Hospices means a great deal to DMR Plumbing & Heating, as this reflects our commitment and care for others within our community.

“We hope sponsoring this event will help create moments of comfort and support for families that need it most.

“We believe in putting people first and we know that Hope House truly does make a genuine, lasting impact in our community.

“We are really excited to be the main sponsor for this event and will be bringing everyone from the big team down to take part and help raise as much money as we can on the day.”

Hope House Children's Hospices provides specialist nursing care and support to children, and their families, who live in Shropshire, Cheshire and across Wales.

Its purpose is to help every child with a life-threatening condition to live their best life and to receive the care and support their families need.

It costs £10 million every year to run its services.

Approximately two month’s income comes from statutory sources and for the other 10 months of the year is dependent on public support.

Tickets for the event are £15 for adults and £5 for children and all entrants will get a special bespoke 2026 medal and a goody bag at the halfway point.

For tickets visit www.hopehouse.org.uk/canal.