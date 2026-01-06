Shropshire baby Ollie flying to California for lifesaving operation after incredible £1.5m fundraiser

Ollie Williams and his mum Jasmin Roberts, from Gobowen near Oswestry, are flying to the United States where the youngster will undergo surgery at Stanford Children's Hospital.

At just two weeks old, Ollie was diagnosed with the rare and complex heart condition, pulmonary atresia with ventricular septal defect and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries.

Jasmin was told Ollie could not have surgery in the UK, but after discovering the Californian hospital offered the treatment, she set about raising the £1.5m needed to get life-saving surgery for her son.

Jasmin Roberts with her son Ollie

The appeal captured hearts across the UK and beyond, drawing support from more than 86,000 donors, including celebrities and major contributors.

Scottish romance author Leigh Rivers donated £110,000, while Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds gave £10,000.

Jasmin and Ollie were due to fly to the US on January 2, but had to rearrange and are now set to fly today - January 6.

Ollie is set for his first appointment at Stanford on January 8.

Jasmin said that the date of the flight did not change anything for Ollie's pre-op appointments or surgery.

In an update on her Instagram page Jasmin said it had been stressful preparing logistics for the trip - with a desire to take as much with her as possible, such as a suitcase full of Ollie's prescription formula, but being limited by the fact it is only her travelling, and she also will be looking after Ollie.

She described the trip as "very scary" and added "I am very, very nervous," but thanked Ollie's army of supporters for their encouragement, support - and practical advice.

Ollie has visited Wrexham's Maelor Hospital in recent weeks for testing requested by Stanford ahead of the flight - with staff and Jasmin taking precautions to make sure the youngster did not get sick before his big journey.