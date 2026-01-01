Lisa Davies-Jones has won the inaugural Sam Young Innovation and Improvement Award at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt (RJAH) Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Ms Davies-Jones, pre-operative assessment unit manager at RJAH, was presented with her prize at the Annual Nursing and Allied Health Professionals Celebration Event.

Sam Young was the hospital’s former interim chief nurse and patient safety officer, and the award has been created in her honour after her death in tragic circumstances earlier this year.

The health screening pathway with which Ms Davies-Jones was involved was developed earlier this year in a bid to 'optimise' patients earlier in their surgical journey, helping to reduce last-minute cancellations and improve recovery.

Lisa Davies-Jones (left) receives her award from Stacey Keegan, chief executive of Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, Oswestry

The hospital has said that since its introduction, the initiative has identified more than 50 patients whose care has been optimised ahead of surgery, including individuals with low iron levels, poorly controlled diabetes, newly identified heart rhythm problems and high blood pressure.

After receiving her award, Ms Davies-Jones said: “I am incredibly proud to receive this award, particularly because of what it represents and the legacy of Sam.

“This work has always been about improving the experience and outcomes for our patients by identifying issues earlier and giving them the best opportunity for a smooth surgical journey. I’m grateful to the pre-operative assessment team who have supported this initiative and share this recognition with them all.”

Stacey Keegan, chief executive, said: “Sam was deeply committed to innovation, improvement and putting patients at the centre of everything we do – this award reflects those values perfectly and is a fitting tribute to her legacy.

“Lisa is a deserving inaugural winner. Her leadership surrounding the health screening initiative has already made a measurable difference for patients and to our services.

“Going forward, this award will be presented annually to recognise staff who demonstrate innovation and a commitment to improving patient care.”