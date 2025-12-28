Shropshire doctor to face misconduct hearing

It is alleged that Dr Joseph Rugemintwaza failed to comply with a request by the General Medical Council (GMC) to undergo a performance assessment as part of an investigation into his fitness to practice.

A Medical Practictioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 6 into Dr Rugemintwaza’s alleged misconduct.

It has not been stated what practice he works for or when the alleged incident happened.

The MPTS make independent decisions about whether doctors, physician associates and anaesthesia associates are fit to practise in the UK.

The committee is responsible for providing a hearings service that is efficient, effective and clearly separate from the investigatory role of the GMC.

It consists of five members, two of whom are medically qualified. Two members are also tribunal members.

The committee is accountable to the GMC and the UK Parliament, and is bound by a code of conduct.