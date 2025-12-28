'A heartfelt thank you to everyone': Shropshire cancer charity's fundraising tops £1m for the first time ever

Lingen Davies Cancer Support has announced that for the first time in its 46-year history, income for the 2025/26 financial year has already smashed the £1,000,000 mark.

The total includes more than £310,000 that will go towards the Sunflower Appeal, launched earlier this year to deliver a dedicated cancer centre at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The organisation supports local cancer services throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

As well as funding state of the art technology for patients at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, it also delivers a cancer awareness service throughout the region, and funds a £100,000 wellbeing programme to support patients and carers dealing with the impact of cancer.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Support team celebrates a record-breaking year.

Income to date stands at £1,083,493, with a wide-ranging events and fundraising programme lined up for 2026 – including the return of the popular 'Titty Trail' later in the year to mark breast cancer awareness month, and the arrival of a new fun-run event themed in line with the charity’s sunflower appeal.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies, said it was testament to the generous activities and support of people throughout Shropshire, Telford, and Mid Wales that the charity reached the £1,000,000 mark ahead of Christmas.

She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce that for the first time in our history we’ve reached this significant milestone before Christmas – with three months still left in our financial year, what a wonderful Christmas present that is. I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has given their time, money and goodwill this year.

“Reaching this significant total means we can continue to plan, expand and develop our support for local cancer patients and their loved ones.

“As always, we are looking forward at how we can continue to fundraise for our community. We launched the £5 million Sunflower Appeal this summer and have reached £310,000 which is a great start, but we have a long way still to go."

For further details of how to support the charity, and for information about the events visit www.lingendavies.co.uk.

This year’s fun run is the Sunflower Sprint being held on Sunday, May 17, in Shrewsbury, Telford and Caersws.

The Titty Trail will take place in two locations again on Saturday and Sunday, October 10 and 11.