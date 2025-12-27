Academic and registered nurse Professor Debra Towse (EM) has just stepped into the role with Severn Hospice, and is looking forward to being at the helm.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

She has been involved in the hospice’s committees for governance and property/estates/facility management, and takes over her newest role from Jeanette Whitford.

Prof Towse said: “In my professional life, it was a privilege to enable people to have a ‘good death’, to support families and make sure that loved ones get what they want in terms of their palliative care.

“In my working life, I have had experience of executive teams and delivering objectives.

“I understand what it’s like to run big organisations and when you do that, you develop a high skill set and you understand the pressures of a big organisation. It gave me a chance to use those skills with Severn Hospice.

“I have always admired the senior team and everybody who works for the hospice and I want to make sure that it continues to provide the expert care it is renowned for well into the future.