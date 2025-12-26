As 2026 approaches many people start considering a fresh challenge for the year ahead, and Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices are encouraging people to think about doing something amazing to raise money for local children at the same time.

From skydiving daredevils to runners looking to beat a personal best, or for those wanting to step out and walk along the beautiful banks of the Llangollen Canal, trek through the Moroccan mountains or beat their fear of heights and abseil, there are a wide range of events and activities already available for people to sign up to.

Alison Marsh, head of fundraising, said: "We have been blown away by the support we received from our supporters throughout 2025. From our amazing events such as Eat Cake, our Valentine’s Challenge, our incredible Dark Runs to our raffles and Quality Moments Matter campaign - which raised over £811,000 alone in just 36 hours - the support we have had over the last year has been nothing short of incredible.”

The 2025 Llangollen Canal Walk raised funds for the charity.

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices support more than 750 local families, and it costs £10 million every year to provide vital care and help children living with life-threatening conditions to live their best life.

"Come January 1 the reality is that we need our wonderful community to come together again to help us raise the money we need,” said Alison. "We have lots planned for the year and to kickstart the year we have made some brilliant events live for people to sign up to on our website.

“There really is something for everyone, but for those not in a position to sign up to an event just yet but would still like to support us, then you can make a regular monthly gift donation or sign up to play the Hope House Lottery for as little as £1 a week, and you could win prizes of up to £1,000 each week.”

People can visit www.hopehouse.org.uk to see how they can be part of something truly special in the new year.

If you're considering taking on a fundraiser - this is the list of confirmed events so far for 2026

Valentine’s Challenge – February 1 to 14

Llangollen Canal Walk – March 22

Tandem Skydive – April 25

Virtual London Marathon – April 26

Anglesey Abseil – May 9

Eat Cake – Week Commencing May 18

Morocco Trek – May 21 to 28