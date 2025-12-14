‘I’m a TV antiques dealer and my dog rescued me from remote woodland in the West Midlands after I fell and broke my hip while walking him’

Jo Roberts - star of BBC1's Bidding Room - was left alone and in agony after she was yanked to the ground by her pet pooch.

The 73-year-old had been enjoying a peaceful walk near her home in Kenilworth, Warks. when her excitable one-year-old puppy Suzie spotted a squirrel and bolted.

She crashed onto the path unable to move but could not call for help because she'd left her phone at home to give herself some “me time".

Her ordeal only ended when another dog walker found her after an hour and managed to raise the alarm on October 2.

Jo Roberts, a BBC1 antiques dealer, was out walking near her Warwickshire home when she fell and broke her hip.

Jo firstly requested the walker call the manager of a nearby spa, Anton but when he arrived he realised he could not help.

Realising the severity of the situation, Anton called 999 as well as her son Matt, 42, and husband Paul, 73.

An ambulance crew arrived shortly after, despite difficulties pinpointing the exact location where Jo was lying.

The daytime TV star was administered some morphine and transported out of the woods on a stretcher.

She was admitted to Warwick Hospital, where she underwent a three-hour hip replacement procedure the following day.

The operation was successful and she was released after spending a week in hospital.

Jo said: "At every level, the care and respect I received while in a totally vulnerable state, was extraordinary."

Jo, who has built an active following on Instagram, is now championing the importance of carrying a fully-charged mobile phone and having the what3words location finding app installed before venturing outdoors.

She said: "The shocking incident has made me quite passionate about spreading the word of the importance of having your phone and what3words, my situation could have been a lot worse."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a patient who had reportedly fallen in woodland off Ashow Road, Kenilworth at 9.42am on the 2nd October 2025.

"One ambulance attended. Crews treated a woman on scene who had sustained serious injuries before conveying her to Warwick Hospital for further care."