'Can be fatal' - sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major retailers is recalled because of 'possible E.coli contamination

The Food Standards Agency says E.Coli has not been detected in various Greencore Group sandwiches, wraps and salads but they are being recalled as a precaution.

They are are sold in branches of Morrisons, Boots, Asda, Aldi, Amazon, Sainsbury's and include vegan as well as non vegan products. Shropshire Council has shared the product recall on its social media sites.

The FSA says there is the possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC).

Symptoms caused by STEC organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

The full list of products is on the FSA website.