Festive fundraisers make more than £10,000 for county charity

More than 1,900 children aged three to 11 from across the region took to the playground and sports field in support of Severn Hospice’s Rudolph Relay campaign.

And so far, more than £10,000 has been raised to support the charity’s care for people living with incurable illness.

The Rudolph Relay encouraged children to get active in the run-up to Christmas, all while understanding the importance of community and learning more about the charity’s vital work.

Teachers, pupils and local clubs were asked to complete a relay and were given free rein on how they organised their event.

From running to skipping, dancing to dashing, some chose to complete their relay as part of their ‘Daily Mile’.

Year 6 Teacher and KS2 Assistant Headteacher at Hadley Learning Community, Hannah Bradshaw said: “Our pupils absolutely loved taking part in the Rudolph Relay; we’re delighted to support Severn Hospice as our Charity of the Year during this academic year.

"We were so proud that every pupil from Reception to Year 6 took part – almost 700 reindeers. Collectively, we ran, walked, pranced and jogged around the sports field and playground, completing over 100 miles and raising more than £2,500 – we’re so proud of the endless determination, enthusiasm, and effort of our pupils.

"A huge thank you to the parents and carers of our community who gave such generous donations.”

Meanwhile in Shrewsbury, pupils and staff at Woodfield Infant School in Copthorne raised more than £1,000 for the hospice.

Headteacher, Beck Preece commented: “From start to finish, the support and materials we received from the hospice to help tell our parents about the event were fantastic.

"The atmosphere on the day was electric – with so many ‘mini-reindeers’ running around the playground – the antlers given to us by the hospice were loved by all! To be able to give something back to our local hospice means so much to us – I’m immensely proud of our school community.”

Severn Hospice has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends and support from the community enables the charity to continue providing its expert care and support to people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser at the hospice said: “We’re blown away by the generosity of our youngest supporters, their families, friends and carers following our first Rudolph Relay.

"The kindness and outpouring of support from local schools and sports clubs has been wonderful and we’ve truly loved hearing all about their relays and how much fun was enjoyed by all.

“All our care is free but it is not without cost. For every £1 donated to us, 87p is spent on care and the remaining 13p is used to raise the next £1. The money raised by all participants will help so many families at a time when they need it most.

“To put this support in context, £657 means we can provide 24 hours of care for a patient on our wards and £50 helps cover the cost of home visit by one of our specialist nurses. Every penny counts and we’re so grateful to everyone for their support."