Football tournament helps men open up on health matters

The free, ‘health in football’ event was held on Saturday at AFC Telford United and targeted men 35-plus, from all backgrounds.

Hundreds of players and their family and friends turned out for the event which was hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council and AFC Telford United Foundation.

The friendly tournament was aimed at reaching men who are less likely than women to access health services until they are seriously ill.

Similarly, men are far less likely to seek help for their mental health, yet they make up three quarters of the number of suicides, according to official figures.

The event included health and wellbeing stands for people to visit, as well as the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked by one of the council’s blood pressure champions.

The council’s Healthy Lifestyles Team was also there to give advice on issues such as quitting smoking and healthy eating.