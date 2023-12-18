Only half of Shropshire A&E arrivals seen within four-hour target as health bosses issue plea

As Christmas approaches, NHS bosses in Shropshire have said there are lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulance handovers along with other pressures on the health service.

In an unusual step, NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin has issued an open letter to residents, outlining the challenges the NHS is facing this winter and how the public can help support local health and care services.

The plea comes as new figures show that the strain is already affecting A&E services in the county.

According to NHS England data, only half of people who arrived at accident and emergency at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust (SaTH) hospitals were seen within four hours last month.

The NHS standard is for 95 per cent of patients to be seen within four hours, although the Government has relaxed the standard to 76 per cent over the next two years as part of a "recovery target".

NHS England figures show there were 12,321 visits to A&E at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in November. Of them, 6,172 were seen within four hours – accounting for 50 per cent of arrivals. This is down from 52 per cent in October.

The figures mean that SaTH fell significantly short of both the recovery target and the NHS standard, and was well-below the average for England, where 70 per cent of patients were being seen within four hours last month.

The NHS figures also show 862 people at SaTH A&Es were there for more than 12 hours last month.

This was despite the overall number of attendances to A&E at SaTH in November being slightly lower than the 13,066 visits recorded during October.

However, NHS bosses have warned that this winter they expect a "long and extremely difficult winter" and have issued an open letter to residents in the county.

The letter says: “The level of demand we have seen in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin over the last few weeks is very high and shows no sign of relenting. It is the same story across the country, and it is likely to get even more challenging; especially as we enter the festive period.

“Both Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are seeing sustained and high numbers of patients, with the number of instances of norovirus, which brings on diarrhoea and vomiting, and other respiratory illnesses such as covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on the rise.

“Our hospitals are very busy and full. This is causing lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulances being able to hand over their patients. As a result, ambulance crews are unable to respond to other 999 calls in the community.

“We also face delays in discharging patients from hospital – many of whom have complex personal circumstances and needs. This is leading to extended waiting times to access beds and adding to ambulance handover delays.

“As health and care leaders, we give you our word that we are doing everything within our power to see that our communities get the care they need when they need it.”

Among the measures they are asking people to take include ensuring they have got their Covid and flu vaccinations, taking care to wash their hands if they contract the winter vomiting bug norovirus, and to call NHS 111 if a medical problem isn’t life-threatening.

NHS officials are also urging people to make use of Minor Injury Units (MIUs) in Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Oswestry and Whitchurch, take advantage of pharmacy services and to only call 999 or attend A&E departments "for genuine life-threatening emergencies".

Dr Nick White, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are already seeing high levels of demand for services at the start of this winter period.

"Health and care staff are doing all they can to provide the best care possible, but we can’t do this without the public playing their part to help our health and care services over the coming months.

"We strongly encourage residents to take the actions highlighted in the letter to help reduce pressure and ensure everyone can access the services and support they need.”

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, added: “This is the start of what will be another long and extremely difficult winter for health and social care staff.

"They need our support and we can all play a part. We all need to do what we can to protect ourselves, our most vulnerable members in our community, as well as our health and care services.

"Getting vaccinated against Covid and flu if you are eligible is one very simple way you can protect your family and loved ones.”

To read the open letter and to find out more on how you can help the NHS this winter, visit: https://www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/an-open-letter-to-shropshire-telford-and-wrekin-residents