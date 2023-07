Parents of teen who died in her sleep from tumour with no symptoms urge community to back research

Ella McCreadie was just 13 years old when she fell asleep one night and never woke up. She was later found to have died from an undiagnosed brain tumour.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Ella, aged 13 It was Ella's parents, Sophie Penrose, 32, and Alastair McCreadie, 36, from Ellesmere, who found her in her bed on December 9 last year.