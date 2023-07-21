Trust to host cancer support open day

Katey Evans, Personalised Care Navigator and Leah Morgan, Personalised Care and Cancer Improvement Facilitator, who will be at the event.

The Personalised Care Team who support those living with and beyond cancer at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), is encouraging anybody who is affected by cancer to go along to the open day on Tuesday, August 8.

The event will be held between 10am and 4pm at Palmer’s, Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1QG.

Jessica Greenwood, Head of Cancer Services & Lead Cancer Nurse at SaTH, said: “This is a chance to talk about the amazing opportunities for people affected by cancer to get involved in. You are welcome to come along, ask questions, take away information and hopefully reach out to any services that could be of a benefit to you.”

The Personalised Care Team at SaTH has worked alongside services within the trust, primary care and wider voluntary sector to bring everyone together in one room to talk about all the help available for people affected by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid-Wales.

Open Harmony, a community music group, will be there on the day, providing music and talking about the chance for people to get involved with their group, and there will also be the opportunity to have a hand massage.

Members of the team will be talking about personalised care, what the different aspects are within that area and how they could benefit those living with and beyond cancer, including health needs assessments, personalised care and support plans, Living Well Sessions, the award-winning Cancer Information and Support App and treatment summaries.