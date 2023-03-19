Plans to replace 'not fit for purpose' building at Shrewsbury care home with new wing

Owners of Bicton Heath House care home wants to replace a wing

Shropshire Council has received a planning application from the care home company, Ideal Homes, for the demolition of an existing care home wing and proposed new build care home wing at Bicton Heath House in Knowsley Drive.

A design statement says the proposed new unit will replace the existing northern wing which is dated and does not fit in with the surroundings. The contemporary unit will also meet current regulations.

“The existing building is no longer fit for purpose and the new building will provide a built-for-purpose efficient, sustainable and attractive development that aims to improve the lives of its residents, staff and all other users,” the statement says.

The part of the building to be demolished has two storeys of residential accommodation with 22 bedrooms, four lounge rooms, sanitary and laundry facilities, a kitchen, dining room and a small office. Most bedrooms currently have shared facilities. “The building is old and therefore not constructed to today’s energy standards, which impacts the comfort of the residents and increases the overall cost to run the building, whilst also negatively impacting the environment.”

Other planning applications recently received by Shropshire Council include alterations to the landscaping for a planning permission already granted for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at Airbase Avenue, Neachley, Shifnal.

The permission given is for the erection of a new air ambulance headquarters and airbase, including a helicopter hangar, offices, staff and visitor accommodation, training spaces, offices and ancillary floorspace, a new final approach and take off area (FATO), a new access road from Neachley Lane and car parking, gardens and outdoor activity spaces.

Meanwhile, owners of Berwick House, Upper Berwick Road, Shrewsbury have applied for permission to change the use of the Grade II* Listed Building to a wedding venue to include internal and external alterations.

The predominantly Victorian house has been exclusively used as a private family home with no public visitors since the early 20th century . A planning statement says the new younger generation of the family are now living in the house, and are proposing to open it up for commercial functions and events, welcoming in outside visitors. Their aim is to breathe new life into the building, making a business case for allowing the house to function as a commercially viable venue that will enable them to fund much-needed ongoing maintenanceand restoration and retain family ownership of the property.”

Further applications include: Change of use of ground floor retail unit to a two bedroom apartment, 35 - 37 Castle Foregate Shrewsbury.

Change of use from retail to licensed restaurant with retail at Severn Wishes, 2A Castle Terrace, Bridgnorth.

Works to enable the conversion of a former piggery building, originally a cart shed into a dwelling at Titford Catherton Road, Cleobury Mortimer.

Alteration of existing first floor terrace to create two additional guest bedrooms with additional guest terrace above and alterations to existing walkway along the riverside to createacustomer terrace and serving facility affecting a Grade II Listed Building at Charlton Arms Hotel, Ludford, Ludlow.