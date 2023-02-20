Men over age 40 in Shropshire invited to events to check their prostate

Pictured are David and Sheena Coombes, their daughter Donna, and grandchildren Joe and Tilly with Julie Rich, Lion President Peter Sterling and Lions John Fulwood and Geoff Clark

Gnosall & Newport Lions Club will be hosting the PSA Test events at Cosy Hall, in Water Lane, Newport, on the the Friday evenings of April 14 and 28.

A PSA Test is a pain free blood test which can detect the early signs of prostate cancer and Lions Clubs have been at the forefront of making the tests available in the community.

Gnosall & Newport Lions Club has been supported in its efforts to make the tests available by the fundraising efforts of the Coombes family. They hold a festive charity tractor road run which raises thousands of pounds each year.

Coombes’s Festive Charity Tractor Road Run which started and finished at Showell Grange Farm, near Newport, on December 29 2022.

The total amount donated by the family this year was a staggering £2,840. Last year's effort brought the total donations by the Coombes family to this cause in recent years to more than £12,500.

David and Sheena Coombes, their daughter Donna, and grandchildren Joe and Tilly attended the January meeting of Gnosall & Newport Lions Club at The Bridge Inn, Newport, to present a donation towards their Prostate Cancer Testing and Awareness Events.

It was witnessed by Julie Rich, who leads a team of volunteer phlebotomists, Lion President Peter Sterling, and Lions John Fulwood and Geoff Clark.

The funds were raised at the Coombes’ Festive Charity Tractor Road Run which started and finished at Showell Grange Farm, near Newport, on December 29, 2022.

Owners brought more than 100 vehicles to the road run, which was followed by a hot lunch with a large selection of desserts and a raffle.

Lion President Peter Sterling said: "Julie Rich and Gnosall & Newport Lions Club are extremely grateful to David Coombes and his family for their continued support."