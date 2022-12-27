Eleven Shropshire organ donors honoured with posthumous awards for saving lives

Posthumous award given to Shropshire organ donors

A total of 11 organ donors from Shropshire have received the Order of St John Award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant.

The award was presented to their families and loved ones on their behalf at a private ceremony held at the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron in Telford.

It comes as thousands of families across the country receive the award this year, at regional ceremonies or private gatherings.

More than 4,000 people donated their organs after death in 2019, 2020 and 2021, leading to around 10,000 patients' lives being saved or transformed over those three years.

Mick Messinger, chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “We’re delighted to be able to work with NHS Blood and Transplant to run the Order of St John Awards for Organ Donation again.

"It is so important to recognise all organ donors and it is an inspiration to meet the families attending the ceremonies.

"Organ donation saves lives, and it is a genuine privilege to be able to say thank you to these families, whose loved ones have had such an impact on others.”

People have been encouraged to have open conversations with their family about their wishes and to register their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHS Blood and Transplant, added: “The pride families feel at these moving ceremonies truly is inspirational.

"Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes and the Order of St John Award is a chance for us all to recognise them and their amazing contribution to society.

“We hope these awards will inspire other people in Shropshire to tell their families they want to save lives.

"Being clear with your family about what you want makes things easier at a difficult time, leave them certain about your organ donation decision.

"Families say donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grief and we want to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to donate and save lives."