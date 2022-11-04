Panto Dame Brad Fitt to host charity quiz night

Shrewsbury panto star Brad Fitt and Angela Hill from Lingen Davies

Brad Fitt – star of the annual Theatre Severn pantomimes – gave his time to the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to host virtual quizzes and boost fundraising during the Covid pandemic.

He helped raise more than £1,300 for the charity that raises awareness about cancer in the community, and supports patients throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Organisers have now said they can offer quiz lovers, panto lovers, Brad Fitt fans, and charity supporters the chance to meet the dame at an exclusive quiz event being held from 7pm, on Wednesday, November 23, at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

Brad, starring in the upcoming Beauty and The Beast which launches on Wednesday, November 30, will be hosting the quiz night – for teams of up to six people.

Lizzy Coleman, events officer for Lingen Davies, said: “After a couple of virtual quizzes over the past few years, we are extremely excited to be able to host an in-person quiz night. Brad has supported us previously with a hugely successful virtual quiz during lockdown, so we are very grateful to him for donating his time to host the evening.

“This is a great social event in the lead up to Christmas and is also a fantastic opportunity to see pantomime royalty, Brad Fitt, in costume."