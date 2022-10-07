Still time to nominate 'hospital heroes' for public recognition award

The nominations for the public recognition award close on Wednesday, October 12.

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust has been calling on members of the public to nominate a 'hospital hero' for its public recognition award – being handed out jointly with the Shropshire Star.

The winner of the honour will be recognised at the trust's annual celebratory awards which take place on Thursday, November 17.

A shortlist will be drawn up from all of the nominations, followed by a public vote to decide the winner.

The closing date for nominations is Wednesday.

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “This award, together with our other awards, reflect the huge diversity of what my colleagues do, day in and day out, to support and protect our local community. They will highlight the incredible work and dedication made across our trust. They will also recognise the hard work made by our partners including volunteers and fundraisers.

“The Public Recognition Award is an incredibly important one because the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by you, members of the public, who are the reason we do what we do.

“Your support for our staff and hospitals over the last year has been amazing - thank you.”