Teenager taken to hospital after 'jumping' into River Severn near Ironbridge

The incident took place yesterday, Sunday, July 13, near the Albert Edward Bridge and the base of Ironbridge Rowing Club in Coalbrookdale.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it had been called at 6.21pm after reports of a 'person injured in the water'.

Posting on social media, Ironbridge Rowing Club said three of its first aiders had provided help to someone who had jumped from the bridge.

The club urged people to "respect the river" and warned the water level is currently lower than is normal.

The post said: "Whilst we know that people like to keep cool in the river when it is hot, yesterday a sad incident happened that resulted in an ambulance being called to the rowing club as someone decided to jump off the Albert Edward Bridge to keep cool.

The Albert Edward Railway Bridge, Coalbrookdale. Photo: Hugh Llewelyn/Wikimedia Commons

"Thankfully three first aiders from the club were able to offer immediate medical assistance until the ambulance arrived.

"We would remind everyone that the river may look safe but underneath the surface there can be many dangers.

"The river is very low at present and in some places less than half a meter deep. We hope the person recovers quickly and send our best to them and their family.

"Please respect the river and please remember the bridge is not for climbing or jumping from."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to the river near Buildwas Road in Ironbridge at 6.21pm yesterday following reports of a person injured in the water.

"One ambulance attended and treated a teenager for injuries not thought to be life-threatening before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks."