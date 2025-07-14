NHS doctors strike: Here’s what resident doctors do, how much they get paid and the dates they are going on strike in July

NHS resident doctors have voted to go on strike in July over a pay dispute.

The planned industrial action is set to last for five days.

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, make up nearly 25% of doctors in the UK.

Resident doctors are going on strike in July for five days following a pay dispute.

The British Medial Association (BMA) resident doctors committee announced the results of a vote last week (July 9), revealing that 90 per cent of resident doctors voted in favour of a potential return to industrial action as part of efforts to restore pay - saying their members had “spoken clearly”.

Junior doctors protesting outside Downing Street, London on June 27 in 2024.

There is concern about the impact the strikes could have on patient care. Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, part of the NHS Confederation, said: “Resident doctors downing tools for five days of strikes will have a huge impact on the NHS and its patients and will likely lead to thousands of cancelled appointments and operations.”

Here is everything you need to know about the role of resident doctors, why and when they are striking and how much they get paid.

What is a resident doctor?

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors are qualified doctors who are in clinical training. They work under the supervision of a senior doctor and, depending on their speciality, can have up to nine years experience working as a hospital doctor, or up to five years experience working to become a GP.

Why are resident doctors striking?

Resident doctors have voted to go on strike over a pay dispute, with the BMA asking for a salary increase of 29.2%, to bring salaries back to "full pay restoration".

Speaking about the planned industrial action, BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said: “No doctor wants to strike, and these strikes don’t have to go ahead. If Mr Streeting can seriously come to the table in the next two weeks we can ensure that no disruption is caused. The Government knows what is needed to avert strikes. The choice is theirs.”

How much does a resident doctor get paid?

Resident doctors in foundation receive a basic salary of £38,831 to £44,439. Whilst resident doctors starting specialist training will receive a salary of £52,656 to £73,992. This is in addition to extra payments for working nightshifts, weekends or being on call.

When are the resident doctors going on strike?

The resident doctors’ strikes are due to take place over five days, from 7am on Friday, July 25, to 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

What do you think about the resident doctors’ strike? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.