Elin Wozencraft has just been appointed as Partnership and Programme Manager of the brand-new Mid Wales Sport Partnership.

The Rhayader-born sports development expert has been appointed to drive forward innovative and collaborative partnerships across the region to drive healthier, more active lifestyles.

With 15 years of experience in the sport and physical activity sector, Wozencraft has a strong track record for her approach in shifting behaviours and overcoming barriers to health and wellbeing.

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with partners to develop programmes that truly empower active communities. Every community is unique, and a ‘one size fits all’ approach simply doesn’t work - especially in a region as diverse as Mid Wales.

“That’s why we’re committed to listening to local voices, adding value to the incredible work already happening on the ground, and advocating nationally for the needs of our towns and villages. By empowering communities to lead more active and healthier lifestyles, we can help ensure that every resident has the opportunity to live as happily and healthily as possible.”

Her appointment will be crucial to how the new organisation, which covers Ceredigion and Powys, will engage with existing and new stakeholders and partners, driving innovative and collaborative partnerships.

She will start the role in October, leaving her post at Sport Powys as Senior Sport and Active Community Development Manager.

Previously, she worked her way up through various roles at Sport Powys, working with communities to help them lead a healthier lifestyle.

Gemma Cutter is the Mid Wales Sports Partnership’s Regional Director.

She said: “We are delighted that Elin is joining us. She brings a wealth of knowledge, energy, and lived experience that will be instrumental as we build an organisation focussed on creating inclusive opportunities and adding value across Mid Wales.”

Mid Wales is just one of five regional partnerships that have been designed to change the way that sport and physical activity opportunities are planned and delivered for communities across Wales.

If you would like to find out more about collaborating with the Partnership,

please email: info@mwsp.cymru