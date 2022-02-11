Cycling legend Hugh Porter urges people to take advantage of charity ride offer

Hugh Porter is urging people to take advantage of the Sportive EarlyBird. He is joined by Kate Kelly, Sally Woods and Emily Thompson from Compton Care

Hugh Porter MBE joined members of Compton Care at the centre to remind supporters and keen fundraisers that the deadline is approaching for the early bird offer for the Compton Care Round the Wrekin Sportive.

The event, which is being sponsored by Carvers, will run over the 25-mile Hugh Porter route, the 64-mile Compton Classic and the Carver’s Epic, a 101-mile route through deepest Shropshire, including a climb up the Long Mynd, on Sunday, May 22.

Fees for the event are £25 for the Hugh Porter route, £30 for the Compton Classic and £35 for the Carver's Epic, but riders entering before the early bird deadline of midnight on February 21 will receive a £5 discount.

Mr Porter, who is a patron of the charity alongside his wife, Olympic gold medal swimmer Anita Lonsbrough, said he was keen to see people take advantage of the early bird scheme and spoke of what the benefits to doing so were.

He said: "First of all, you'll get a cheaper entry fee as it's £5 off, but you've also committed yourself to the event early on and given yourself a target to prepare for.

"After you've put your name down and chosen a distance, you'll have more time to allocate to training and sitting in the saddle, so you'll be in good condition for when you turn up on the day.

"It also gives you more time to get sponsors to back you, which means you'll be raising a lot more money for a very worthy cause."

Since its inception in 2016 the event has raised £109,000 for Compton Care, and the charity said it is looking forward to welcoming participants back to the start line at Dudley Kingswinford Rugby Club after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Compton Care community and events manager Kate Kelly said it was worth taking advantage of the early bird scheme and spoke about the importance of supporting Compton Care.

She said: "We want this year to see our biggest participation numbers to date, so we would encourage people, if they are thinking about it, to sign up today.

"Hugh’s support is paramount, his knowledge and experience of cycling is second to none and to have someone like Hugh back the event as a patron of Compton is incredible.

"Whether you are new to cycling or whether you are seasoned pro, the event is set to be a fantastic experience for everyone.

"The event will raise vital funds for Compton, which supports patients and their families that have been affected by the diagnosis of an incurable illness.

"I would encourage people to sign up to be part of an amazing event supporting a fantastic local cause, in our 40th birthday year."

Mr Porter also said he would be taking part and was looking forward to thanking everyone who took part on the day.

He said: "When you get to the end, as long as I have got there if I'm doing the event myself, I will give you a handshake and put the medal around your neck.

"If it isn't me, however, it will be my wife, Anita, so you may get your medal from an Olympic gold medallist."