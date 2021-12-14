Cardiology services to be centralised at Telford hospital

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Currently there are 24 cardiology inpatient beds at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital but these will be relocated to the PRH in early 2022.

The move will centralise the cardiology nursing team in one location.

Health bosses say cardiology patients will see an increased level of care and a reduction in the length of stay for patients requiring intervention.

Challenges faced by staffing shortages of cardiology medical and nursing staff led to the proposal to switch all cardiology services to PRH.

The move has been approved by the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, the board of directors at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and the county's joint health overview and scrutiny committee following a consultation.

The centralisation will be a temporary change.

As the hospital transformation programme (HTP), previously known as Future Fit, progresses, services will be relocated to a new facility at RSH.