Pink wave in Telford as Race for Life returns

The 21st year of the Race for Life saw the national event bring in a 10k run as well as the usual 5k.

Many of those taking part in the two distances at Telford Town Park yesterday were running in memory of a friend or family member and many were taking part to celebrate those who have survived.

'Nanny B' (Beryl Merrington) lined up with her daughter, Jayne Clarke and grand-daughters, Katie, 23 and Lucy, 25.

Beryl, 76, from Wellington, was diagnosed with cancer three and a half years ago and said she took up walking after her diagnosis to help with her fitness.

“Jayne and I are walking the 10k and Katie and Lucy are running,” she said.

“I’ve done the 5k before but this is the first 10k for me.”

Jayne’s son James was also running in an event on Sunday - taking part in the Brighton Marathon while her other son Matthew is fighting injury.

Four colleagues from Tesco in Ludlow dressed for the occasion in pink aprons. They were taking part in memory of another colleague, Dave Weston, who died just a few weeks ago.

Rish Millington said Dave, a cashier, was only diagnosed 18 days before his death. “We have raised about £1,600 already with collection buckets in the store and a staff raffle,” she said. She took part in the 10k with other members of staff, Diane Edwards, Sharne Smith and Wendy Griffiths.

Helen Flowers was running with her daughter, 13-year-old Kaitlin.

“I have lost a sister-in-law and brother-in-law to cancer and I am also a home help for Helping Hands. Many of those I help are having to deal with cancer. We will be walking. I have done a 5k before but never the 10k.”

It was also a family affair for Jade Smith from Hednesford and her daughters Bella, seven, and Frankie, 10. Jade’s three younger children including twins made up the support team with dad.

“We are running in memory of my nan, Nan Bishop,” she said. “I think the girls will cope much better than I will.”

Fundraising was an important part of 22-year-old Izzie Terry’s run in memory of her uncle Chris.

Izzie, who works at the Armoury in Shrewsbury, is hoping to raise about £400. Chris Terry was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago and passed away last month.

“He had such a lot of support from people like Macmillan and the hospice, we wanted to give something back,” she said.

Sunday’s event was staggered to ensure runners could start in a socially distanced way.

The 10k set off first followed by the 2k with the route taking the runners around the paths in the town park before finishing in the same place as the start line.

A warm-up started each event together with an emotional taped interview with a cancer survivor.