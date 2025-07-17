Former Shrewsbury mayor whose daughter died after alcohol battle launches awareness workshops for schools

Share Shrewsbury was launched by the town’s ex-mayor Jane Mackenzie.

Her daughter Amy Liebich died in May 2019, aged just 37, having suffered from alcohol dependency issues.

Now the charity has started a new initiative aimed at “prevention, awareness raising and honest conversations”.

It is named Amy’s Story - Saving Lives, and is described as a “bold, community-based” project.

Share Shrewsbury was set up by Jane and Amy together in 2018.

Jane said that although Amy is no longer here, her voice remains central to everything the charity does.

“I’ve been inspired by Amy’s campaigning spirit to develop these workshops,” she said.

“I’ve had fantastic feedback from the children, their parents and teachers who tell me that Amy’s story has had a massive impact on them because it’s true and because we are showing the children how to learn from Amy’s mistakes to make better choices around alcohol to keep safe.

“We are looking for supporters who are willing to donate to help us reach more children with this vital message. If you’re an individual, organisation or a business please get in touch and support us. If you have skills or ideas that you can share with us then we’d love to hear from you too.

The campaign’s message is “freedom from alcohol harm should be visible, supported, and celebrated”.

The school workshops are designed for Years 6 to 11 and mapped to the national PSHE curriculum.

This week Jane visited Martin Wilson Primary School in Castlefields, Shrewsbury.

Jane Mackenzie, centre, with students and a photo of her daughter Amy at Martin Wilson Primary School

David Pursor, the school’s headmaster, said: “The workshops provide a crucial part of a young person’s education, giving them a clear understanding about the dangers of underage drinking.

“Having the workshop in school has sparked some very meaningful conversations amongst pupils, parents and staff.

“The impact of Amy’s story provides a relatable context to help reinforce the important messages in the workshop.

“You cannot help but be moved by Amy’s story and hope that these workshops will give children the knowledge and understanding to stop it being repeated.”

With research showing that the younger children are when they first drink alcohol, the more likely they are to become dependent drinkers as adults, the charity is focusing on delivering awareness workshops to schoolchildren to reduce the risk of future harm.

Sessions are grounded in Amy’s lived experience, and use her voice to engage and educate.

Through powerful storytelling, pupils are encouraged to reflect on peer pressure, resilience, and the risks around alcohol, giving them the tools to make confident, informed choices.

The programme doesn’t end in the classroom. Parents and carers are invited to attend follow-up discussion groups, creating space for continued conversation and stronger family engagement.

To bring this vision to life, Share Shrewsbury has launched a Spacehive crowdfunding campaign to help expand the workshops and outreach across Shropshire and beyond.

To find out more about the charity and donate, visit shareshrewsbury.org.uk.