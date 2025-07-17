Bronllys Hospital receives Green Flag award from Keep Wales Tidy

Bronllys Hospital has been awarded ‘Green Flag’ status by Keep Wales Tidy in a ceremony attended by Claire Madsen, Director of Allied Health Professions, from Powys Teaching Health Board and Owen Derbyshire, CEO of Keep Wales Tidy, as well as a number of staff members who have been instrumental in helping the hospital gain the award.

Now in its third decade, the Green Flag Award recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.

Although there are already over 300 already in Wales, Bronllys Hospital will be the first hospital site to receive the accolade.

Claire Madsen said “Bronllys Hospital has a long history of using its green spaces to benefit patients and staff.

“From our woodland walk to our new partnership with Flora Cultura to enable patients to get involved with gardening as well as our veterans garden, we try to ensure that as much of the hospital site is available for staff and patients.

“I am very proud to receive Keep Wales Tidy’s Green Flag award and we hope to continue a partnership for the future.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said: “Congratulations to everyone at Bronllys Hospital on achieving a Green Flag Award – a fantastic recognition of your commitment to creating and maintaining high-quality green space.”

“Bronllys is currently the only hospital site in Wales to hold a full Green Flag Award, and that’s something truly worth celebrating.

“It’s a powerful example of how healthcare settings can provide not just medical care but also access to nature and green space that supports the wellbeing of patients, staff and the wider community.”