'She led with warmth, dedication and a deep commitment to every child': Shropshire school says farewell to headteacher who is retiring after 16 years

Headteacher of The Meadows Primary School in Oswestry, Mrs. Karen Morris is retiring.

She became head at the north Shropshire school in 2009.



Mrs Morris with some of her pupils

Mrs Angie Jones, Deputy Headteacher, said: "Throughout her time at the school, Mrs. Morris has led with warmth, dedication, and a deep commitment to every child’s growth and happiness.

"Her passion for education and her tireless efforts have left a lasting legacy, not only within the school but across the wider community.

"The staff, governors, pupils, and parents would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for everything she has given over the years. Her leadership, kindness, and unwavering support will be deeply missed.

"We wish her every happiness in her well-earned retirement and hope the next chapter brings her as much joy as she has given to others."