Young people taking part in workshops at Builth Pottery HWB

The HWB in Church Street, Builth Wells, which is run by Blue MacAskill and Alex Allpress, is encouraging teenagers to explore arts and crafts and make new friends this summer.

Blue says MIND and the NHS have revealed that Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are overwhelmed with a backlog of referrals.

“Anxiety among adolescents has notably increased in recent years, becoming a significant public health concern,” she explained. “In fact, anxiety is substantially more prevalent in Generation Z - individuals born between 1997 and 2012 - than in any of the past three generations.

“Our creative workshops aim to examine what factors contribute to the increased prevalence in teen anxiety and identify points of intervention. Additional ways that our creative arts and pottery school could assist in easing students’ anxiety are through various wellness initiatives.

“An important step is normalising the conversation surrounding mental health and anxiety by asking students what they need to feel supported. We could consider creating safe spaces where students can express their feelings, whether individually or in a group with their peers.

“By listening to our students at Pottery HWB for the last year, we have applied for funding to tackle mental health and anxiety by building bridges and strategies for coping with issues that feel overwhelming to young people.

“We want them to engage with confident, empowered thinking and problem solving rather than feeling like they are always fighting and hitting barriers.”

Other factors impacting young people in rurally isolated Powys, adds Blue, are closing swimming pools and leisure centres, shortage of public transport and lack of access to high quality, cultural centres all year round.

From Monday July 21 until 24, 10am till noon on each day of the Royal Welsh Show, the Pottery HWB will be offering two hours of fun and creative workshops. Gardening, painting, clay models and tile making, printing and bunting decorating will be offered.

The workshops cost only £5 for materials and children from eight to 16 are welcome. Eight to 10 year olds may be accompanied by an adult for support and young people are asked to wear fun plain, clothes. Booking is preferred as places are limited.

A free Summer Art School returns from August 17 until 20, open from 10am till 1pm and funded by Children in Need. Workshops focus on different skills and planning and making art pieces for eight to 13-year-olds.

“This will be an opportunity for children and young people to explore new, creative pathways and express their ideas through storytelling, drama, prop making, painting, clay and printing,” explained Blue. “It’s a positive way of helping to address wellbeing, mental health and anxiety issues.”

Young people taking part will also be given a unique opportunity to become a Young Promoter’s Group in September and October, when they will go behind the scenes with the team producing ‘Stories in the Dust’ in Builth Wells on October 23.

The HWB supports Mid Powys communities and young people to explore courageous and innovative art and pottery projects through their own ideas and planning. Funding for the summer season has been secured from PAVO, Builth Town Council and Children in Need.

Contact Blue on email: bluemacaskillstudio@gmail.com , Tel/text 07926211555, Facebook/mocacymru or Facebook/BuilthPotteryHWB to book workshop places.

More workshops will be run during October half term and next Pottery Afterschool Club and Adult HWB terms begin on September 3 and 4. With limited space available, those interested need to book early by texting 07926211555 / 07443875016 or emailing Blue.

Builth Pottery HWB is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Meirionnydd.