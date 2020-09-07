Shropshire nurse to take the plunge for second time in aid of hospital charity

Debbie Snooke will be raising money for SaTH Charity’s end of life care Swan Fund when she takes part in the tandem skydive on September 26.

Debbie, an end of life care specialist nurse at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, will be jumping at Tilstock, near Whitchurch, which was the scene of her first tandem jump last year.

Debbie Snooke

The money raised will be used to further improve the facilities available for patients receiving end of life care, and to allow the team to provide additional comfort resources for the loved ones of patients.

Debbie said: “The experience last year was brilliant – it was so much more exciting than I imagined it would be.

Donate

“I said then that I enjoyed it so much that I would do it again around my birthday in July, but obviously the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

"Now that things are starting to open up again, I will be jumping at the end of the month.”

Advertising

Anyone can donate to Debbie’s fundraiser at justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-snooke

The Swan Fund has raised more than £55,000 since it was set up in 2015, allowing SaTH to open Swan rooms at PRH and RSH.

Swan rooms enable families to spend time with their loved ones in a homely and relaxed environment, instead of in the medical surroundings of an acute clinical ward.

Money from the fund has also been used to purchase the XCcube system, which allows the dignified transportation of a deceased person to the Swan bereavement suite; vouchers for relatives; coping with grief leaflets; Swan bags and contents for unexpected deaths.

The fund is also supported by The League of Friends of the RSH and the Friends of PRH through Swan memory boxes, which can be used by relatives and loved ones to keep special items.